Excavation begins at Ramgram to uncover Buddha's relics: Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary

The site, located in the Sohgibarwa Wildlife Division, is linked to the ancient Kolia kingdom and holds cultural and religious importance in Buddhist traditions.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:39 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 10:39 IST
India NewsBuddha

