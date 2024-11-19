Excavation begins at Ramgram to uncover Buddha's relics: Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary

<p>Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary inaugurated an archaeological excavation at Ramgram in Maharajganj district on Monday.</p><p>The project, led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), aims to discover evidence of Lord Buddha's eighth relic, believed to be buried at the site, he said.</p><p>"This site has immense historical and spiritual significance, being one of the eight places where Lord Buddha's relics were enshrined," Chaudhary said during the ceremony.</p>.<p>He added that the excavation could transform Ramgram into a major Buddhist pilgrimage destination, boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.</p><p>The site, located in the Sohgibarwa Wildlife Division, is linked to the ancient Kolia kingdom and holds cultural and religious importance in Buddhist traditions.</p><p>The project was initiated after approvals from the ASI and Forest Department, with efforts spearheaded by Chaudhary himself.</p>.<p>Chaudhary is a seven-term Lok Sabha MP. He represents the Maharajganj constituency in Parliament.</p><p>The excavation, which started after traditional prayers and rituals, aims to place Maharajganj firmly on the global Buddhist circuit. Local authorities anticipate it will attract international pilgrims and scholars.</p>