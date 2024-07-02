Expect Russia-India ties to 'blossom better': Moscow's UN envoy on likely visit by PM Modi

United Nations: Describing India as a 'longtime friend of Russia,' Moscow's envoy said his country has relations of special privilege and strategic partnership with New Delhi. He expects bilateral relations to 'blossom even better' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Russia.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia made the remarks while responding to a question on Prime Minister Modi’s likely visit to Moscow during a press conference on the occasion of Russia assuming the Presidency of the Security Council for the month of July.

"We have relations of special privilege, strategic partnership with India. India is a longtime friend of Russia. We cooperate in so many areas, and I think that will be a substantive conversation on the whole range of issues that our countries cooperate on,” Nebenzia said.