Explained | What is the new rooftop solar power scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana’ on Monday. It is a government scheme under which one crore households will get rooftop solar power systems.
This scheme is not the first one to be introduced for rooftop solar power system. In 2014, Rooftop Solar Programme aimed at achieving a cumulative installed capacity of 40,000 megawatts (MW) or 40 gigawatts (GW) by 2022, was introduced. Since the deadline was not met, the government extended it to 2026.
Let's take a look at what the scheme is and why it is important
What is Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana?
This scheme aims at installing solar power systems at rooftops for residential consumers.
PM Modi announced the scheme on X and said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in Ayodhya, my resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses.”
He added that the scheme will not only push India's goal of becoming self reliant but also reduce electricity bills for the 'poor and middle class'.
Why is the scheme important?
According to the latest World Energy Outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is expected to witness the largest energy demand growth of any country in the world over the next three decades.
The country would need a reliable source of energy to meet this demand.
Solar power installed capacity in India has reached around 73.31 GW as of December 2023 and rooftop solar installed capacity is around 11.08 GW as of December 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy website.
In the country's current renewable energy, solar power holds a major share which stands around 180 GW.
India aims to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 thus making it essential to increase the country's solar power capacity, which has already been increased to 70.10 GW in 2023 from less than 10 MW in 2010.