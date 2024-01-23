Explained | What is the new rooftop solar power scheme?

Why is the scheme important?

According to the latest World Energy Outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is expected to witness the largest energy demand growth of any country in the world over the next three decades.

The country would need a reliable source of energy to meet this demand.

Solar power installed capacity in India has reached around 73.31 GW as of December 2023 and rooftop solar installed capacity is around 11.08 GW as of December 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy website.

In the country's current renewable energy, solar power holds a major share which stands around 180 GW.

India aims to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 thus making it essential to increase the country's solar power capacity, which has already been increased to 70.10 GW in 2023 from less than 10 MW in 2010.