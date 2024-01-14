Fake unit selling Mysore Sandal Soap busted in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Hyderabad police have busted a fake manufacturing unit that was selling Karnataka government-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited’s (KSDL’s) Mysore Sandal Soap, officials said Saturday.
This is after Industries Minister MB Patil, who is also the KSDL chairman, received an anonymous tip a few days ago about fake Mysore Sandal Soap being supplied to the Hyderabad market.
Malakpet police identified the suspects as Hyderabad-based Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain. A case has been registered at the Malakpet police and goods worth an estimated Rs 2 crore, including fake products and cartons used for packaging, were found.
Officials said 20 cartons of three-soap packs weighing 150 gm (1,800 pieces), 47 cartons of each soap weighing 75 grams (9,400 Pieces), empty Mysore Sandal Soap packing boxes for 150-gram soap (400 pieces,) and empty Mysore Sandal packing boxes for 75-gram soap (400 pieces) were seized during the operation.
Following the tip, Patil directed the KSDL managing director Dr Prashant to monitor it. Accordingly, the staff of the firm’s authorized sales office at Secunderabad were vigilant to follow up on the tip, a statement from the minister’s office said.
“Fake soap was observed being sold in some areas of Hyderabad. However, there was no proper information about who was supplying it. Then KSDL staff themselves bought the product worth Rs.5 lakhs and tested it for the originality of the product. However, it was confirmed to be fake,” the minister’s office said.
KSDL MD Prashant said that KSDL staff placed an order for the purchase of Rs 25 lakh worth of soaps and on the pretext of transporting it in a vehicle, they reached the place where they found the fake production.
Minister Patil said hat steps will be taken to ensure that the culprits are punished.