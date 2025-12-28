Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Farooq Abdullah’s defence of Ruhullah’s house arrest exposes rift within ruling National Conference

Ruhullah had announced his intention to join the peaceful protest and accused the administration of a pre-emptive crackdown after armed police were deployed outside his residence.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 13:46 IST
India NewsFarooq AbdullahNChouse arrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us