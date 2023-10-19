Modi govt under FATF scanner over alleged 'misuse' of laws to target NGOs

A global anti-money laundering body is poised to examine whether Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing local laws to crack down on non-profit organizations, like Amnesty International and policy think tanks.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, a 39-member watchdog that tackles money laundering and terrorism financing, is seeking to understand the adverse impact India’s laws are having on the functioning of non-profit organizations and civil society groups, according to two officials aware of the developments. They asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

A team from the FATF is expected to visit India in November and meet representatives of non-profit organizations, including international ones, to get a first-hand understanding of the situation, the people said.