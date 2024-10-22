First of 2 stealth frigates being built in Russia likely to be commissioned in December

<p>New Delhi: INS Tushil, the first of two stealth frigates being built in Russia, is likely to be commissioned in December, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>India and Russia signed an agreement in 2016 to build four stealth frigates, two of which were to be constructed at a Russian shipyard, while the remaining two frigates were to be built in India by the Goa Shipyard Limited.</p>.<p>'Tushil' is the first of the two Russian-made ships and this will be followed by 'Tamal', the sources said.</p>.<p>The first of the two stealth frigates being built in Russia, 'Tushil', is likely to be commissioned in December this year, a source in the defence establishment said.</p>.<p>Reportedly, construction and deliveries of these have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and western sanctions.</p>