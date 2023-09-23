Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Flower petals showered on PM Modi in Varanasi for passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

Flower petals showered on PM Modi in Varanasi for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 11:41 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where the women showered flower petals on him for the Parliament's nod to the Women's Reservation Bill.

The event was organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.

The prime minister reached the venue after laying the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliament's nod on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 11:41 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra ModiParliament

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT