Four held after cops expose betting racket operating from Dubai on pretext of online gaming

<p>Indore: Police have detained four persons from Indore in Madhya Pradesh after busting a betting syndicate being operated from Dubai under the guise of online gaming, a police official said on Thursday.</p><p>Based on a tip-off, a house in Palsikar Colony here was raided.</p><p>A betting gang was found there operating under the pretext of online gaming, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.</p><p>Four persons, working as local agents of a syndicate operating from Dubai, were detained from the house, he said.</p><p>An initial probe indicated the gang was being operated from Dubai through a website and had its agents in different cities of India, the official said.</p><p>"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that people have a little chance of winning in betting going on under the guise of online gaming, while the gang operators and agents get a lot of money," he said.</p><p>A laptop, two computers, seven mobile phones, other devices and details of betting were recovered from the possession of the accused, the official said.</p><p>A detailed investigation was on into the betting racket, he added.</p>