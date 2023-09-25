News Live: Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinches first gold at Hangzhou Asian Games
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 02:50 IST
Highlights
Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties amid row over visa denial to Indian players
Hangzhou Asian Games | Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar win 10 Metre Air Rifle Team event. India bags first gold in this edition of Asian Games.
Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinches first gold for country at Hangzhou Asian Games
India win bronze in men's four rowing, Balraj bags 4th spot in men's single sculls
Canada's Defence minister describes relationship with India 'important'; says his country will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy
Pandal based on Chandrayaan-3 for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana
(Published 25 September 2023, 02:35 IST)