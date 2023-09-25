Home
LIVE
News Live: Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinches first gold at Hangzhou Asian Games

Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 02:50 IST

Highlights
02:3525 Sep 2023

Hangzhou Asian Games | Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar win 10 Metre Air Rifle Team event. India bags first gold in this edition of Asian Games.

Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinches first gold for country at Hangzhou Asian Games

India win bronze in men's four rowing, Balraj bags 4th spot in men's single sculls

Hangzhou Asian Games | Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar win 10 Metre Air Rifle Team event. India bags first gold in this edition of Asian Games.

France to withdraw ambassador from coup-hit Niger, J&K cops bust terror module

Canada's Defence minister describes relationship with India 'important'; says his country will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy

Indian men's 10m air rifle team clinches first gold for country at Hangzhou Asian Games

India win bronze in men's four rowing, Balraj bags 4th spot in men's single sculls

02:1525 Sep 2023

Kulgam Police bust 2 terrorist modules and five hybrid terrorists along with arms and ammunition

02:1525 Sep 2023

France to withdraw its ambassador from coup-hit Niger in the next hours, followed by a full pullout of its military contingent by the end of the year

02:1525 Sep 2023

Pandal based on Chandrayaan-3 for Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana 

(Published 25 September 2023, 02:35 IST)
