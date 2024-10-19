French govt launches 'Choose France Tour 2024' to attract Indian students

<p>Mumbai: The French government and Campus France on Saturday began a five-city "Choose France Tour 2024," reaching out to Indian students with diverse academic opportunities in the European nation.</p>.<p>This tour brought together over 50 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions, according to a statement.</p>.<p>France offers excellent career prospects, with over 600 French companies operating in India and employing more than 4,00,000 people.</p>.Over 55% drop in number of students going abroad for higher education: MoE.<p>As France continues to attract international students with its education, culture, and promising career prospects, the 'Choose France Tour' serves as a crucial bridge between Indian talent and French academic excellence.</p>.<p>"The Choose France Tour widely opens France's doors to Indian students. Choosing France for higher education means choosing a guarantee of quality and excellence that will strengthen your career prospects. French universities are world-class. France is ranked third globally in the Shanghai Ranking, and we boast 76 Nobel laureates and 15 Fields medal laureates," French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou added.</p>.<p>After Mumbai, the 'Choose France Tour' will be held in cities including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.</p>