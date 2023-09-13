G20 New Delhi declaration demonstrates India's ability to champion multilateralism: Amitabh Kant

If India has to retain its huge competitive edge as a manufacturer in the automobile sector and components sector, he said,'There is just no other option but to go electric and those who do not go electric will lose the competitive edge, will lose market share and will hugely lose out in the marketplace.'

Kant further said,'After all this negotiation of the G20 on green development pact, one thing becomes very clear, and that is there will be a huge push, there will be a huge imperative of global climate change. The world will push us. It's necessary not merely for the world, but for ourselves to do it.'

It's imperative for India to push for climate action and lead the initiative to retain its export markets, he added.