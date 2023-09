G20 Summit: Delhi dons a deserted look as world leaders start arriving

As the G20 Summit is set to kick off in the national capital this weekend, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the guests. Delhi has been turned into a fortress with heavy security deployment and strict rules. With 50,000 security personnel doing round-the-clock surveillance and all major activities being curtailed, an eerie silence is looming over Delhi's streets and roads.