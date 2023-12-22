Gambia cough syrup deaths: Probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

New Delhi: India is close to finishing an investigation into a "comprehensive and exhaustive" complaint that a state drug regulator, in return for a bribe, helped switch samples of cough syrups linked to the deaths of children in Gambia before the samples were tested in India, the investigator told Reuters.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) linked the syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals to the deaths of 70 children in the African country last year, India's government says tests at an Indian government laboratory showed the syrups were not toxic. Maiden has said it had not "done anything wrong".

Reuters reported in June that in an April 29 letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Haryana state, where Maiden has its factory, a lawyer named Yashpal accused the state's drug controller, Manmohan Taneja, of taking a bribe of Rs 5 crore from Maiden to help switch the samples before they went for tests at the government laboratory.

Reuters was unable to independently establish that any bribes were paid.

Taneja did not respond to a phone call and a WhatsApp message seeking comment. He told Reuters in October that it was a "fake complaint from a fake person" and that "anyone can send any fake complaint against anyone".

Maiden did not respond to requests for comment.

But Gagandeep Singh, joint director at Haryana's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), told Reuters on Thursday that he was thoroughly going through Yashpal's complaint, had taken the views of various sides, and was close to finishing his probe.