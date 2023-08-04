Goa Catholic priest expresses regret over remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj following objections

"The purpose and intent of making a mention of the great national hero and valiant warrior during the sermon was to tell devotees and viewers that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was revered by people across the country and abroad cutting across religions, castes, creed, languages," he said in a statement. "Hence, attributing him (Shivaji Maharaj) to only one religion would reduce his stature and greatness among the people of other faiths," he said.