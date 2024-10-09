5 flights diverted after heavy rains in Goa

<p>Panaji: Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning led to the diversion of five commercial flights from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa-news">Goa </a>International Airport at Dabolim, a senior official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The flight diversion took place on Tuesday evening due to the bad weather, the official from the Goa airport said.</p>.<p>"The adverse weather conditions forced the airport authorities to redirect flights to alternate airports in Hyderabad and Bengaluru," he said.</p>.Lawyer arrested for molesting two women colleagues in Goa court.<p>While two flights were diverted to Hyderabad, three were rerouted to Bengaluru, the official said.</p>.<p>The weather cleared by 12.10 am on Wednesday and the normal flight operations later resumed, he said.</p>.<p>The diverted flights - one of Vistara and four of IndiGo - eventually returned to Goa, the official added. </p>