Homeindiagoa

Grand opening of Ayodhya is about whole nation coming together: Goa minister

It shows the power of faith, a bridge connecting young and old, leading people towards a future filled with devotion and peace, said Vishwajit Rane.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 08:30 IST

Panaji: Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the grand opening of Ayodhya is about the whole nation coming together to celebrate its heritage and strengthening bonds.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

In a post on 'X', Rane said, "Ayodhya's grand opening is not just about one religion or a temple. It is a whole nation coming together, celebrating our heritage and strengthening our bonds."

It shows the power of faith, a bridge connecting young and old, leading people towards a future filled with devotion and peace, he said.

"I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi and Home Minister @AmitShah for giving us this wonderful chance to strengthen our cultural bonds, get back in touch with our roots and inspire a feeling of dedication in the next generation," the state health minister said in his post.

(Published 13 January 2024, 08:30 IST)
