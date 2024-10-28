BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completes endurance race in Goa

<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South’s BJP MP L S Tejasvi Surya on Sunday completed the ironman 70.3 endurance race in Goa, becoming the first public representative to do so.</p>.<p>The challenge included three legs of 1,900 metres of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running, which he completed in 8 hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds.</p>.Tejasvi Surya slams Waqf Board for claiming rights over 1,500 acres of ancestral land of farmers.<p>Surya dedicated the finish to the athletes and sportspersons of the country. Noting that it was the ultimate challenge of one’s endurance and physical and mental fitness, Surya said, “Over the last four months, I have trained rigorously to improve my fitness and am glad to have completed this challenge.”</p>.<p>Urging youngsters to take up physical fitness or sports, the MP said, “I appeal to all fence-sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress.”</p>