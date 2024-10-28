Home
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completes endurance race in Goa

The challenge included three legs of 1,900 metres of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running, which he completed in 8 hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:38 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 02:38 IST
