Goa

Viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV; Goa cops register FIR

Last Updated 28 December 2023, 15:43 IST

Panaji: An unidentified person was booked on Thursday in Goa after a video showing children asleep atop a sport utility vehicle (SUV) went viral, a police official said.

The FIR has been registered against the driver at Mapusa police station, said Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan.

As per police, the video was shot in Madani in Parra village near Mapusa and was uploaded on social media platforms on December 27.

The man who shot the video can be seen asking the driver about children on the rooftop but the latter drives past without bothering to answer.

(Published 28 December 2023, 15:43 IST)
