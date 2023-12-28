Viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV; Goa cops register FIR

Panaji: An unidentified person was booked on Thursday in Goa after a video showing children asleep atop a sport utility vehicle (SUV) went viral, a police official said.

The FIR has been registered against the driver at Mapusa police station, said Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan.

As per police, the video was shot in Madani in Parra village near Mapusa and was uploaded on social media platforms on December 27.