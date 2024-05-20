Gopi Thotakura shares his excitement after becoming 1st Indian space tourist on Blue Origin's private astronaut launch

'India into space,' he was heard saying from the spaceflight in a video posted by Blue Origin on X. He was also seen holding the small Indian flag.

The 30-year-old Andhra Pradesh-born entrepreneur and pilot was also seen holding a banner which read 'I am an eco-warrior for our sustainable planet'.

Other astronauts on the flight include Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schaller and former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, who was selected by President John F Kennedy in 1961 as the nation’s first Black astronaut candidate but never had the opportunity to fly.

All the crew members were excited to be on the flight.

New Shepard has now flown 37 people into space, including today’s crew.

This mission was the seventh human flight for the New Shepard programme and the 25th in its history. To date, the programme has flown 31 humans above the Karman line, the proposed conventional boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

New Shepard is a fully reusable sub-orbital launch vehicle developed for space tourism by Blue Origin.