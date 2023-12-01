Govt rolls out new scheme for minor rape victims

Access to education, police assistance, medical help which includes maternity, neonatal and infant care, psychological help, mental health counseling, legal support, non-institutional care support, a safe space, aftercare facilities and health insurance cover for the girl child victim and her newborn will be covered under the scheme.

Any girl child below the age of 18 who is a victim of penetrative sexual assault (Section 4 of the POCSO Act), aggravated penetrative sexual assault (Section 6 of the POCSO Act), Section 376, 376A-E of Indian Penal Code, and becomes pregnant as a result will be covered under the scheme. It will not be mandatory for the victim to have a copy of the FIR.

It will, however, be the responsibility of the state administration to inform the police and ensure that an FIR is registered as per section 19 of the POCSO Act 2012.

The child will have to be provided with a safe space to live. Within Child Care Institutions (CCIs) a separate space will have to be provided for the child’s accommodation, and aftercare support will be provided to them till they reach the age of 23 years. Reproductive health care services such as antenatal and post-natal care including institutional delivery and nutrition of minor girls during pregnancy and after delivery will be provided. Benefits of schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan etc will be available to the child.

“In case such (a) girl child victim does not want to continue with her pregnancy, then options available under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1961 and JJ Act, 2015 shall be explained with proper counselling,” the scheme states.

The minor pregnant girl child victim will also be provided with Rs 4,000 per month per child under Mission Vatsalya till she reaches 23 years of age. A support person, too, will be provided to the child.