<p><em>Mark</em>, released on December 25 and showing across the state, was completed in 120 intense days. “We worked without wasting a single minute,” actor Sudeep said, sharing details of its making with the press.</p>.<p>The release of two much anticipated films for Christmas is good for Kannada cinema, he said, referring to <em>45</em>, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty, and released alongside <em>Mark</em>. </p>.<p>Director Vijay Kartikeyaa prepared meticulously for <em>Mark</em>. The 2024 hit <em>Max</em>, starring Sudeep, was also directed by him, and that was where the collaboration began.</p>.<p>“Vijay Kartikeyaa was initially unfamiliar with Kannada and the Kannada audiences, but as soon as ‘Max’ was released, he visited several parts of Karnataka, sat in the cinemas, and understood the pulse of the fans,” Sudeep said. </p>.<p><strong>Excerpts from a press interaction:</strong></p>.<p><strong>What are the benefits of shooting at such a pace?</strong></p>.<p>Not all films can be shot at this pace. But a ready benefit is that we save about Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore on interest alone. The producers can get returns on their investment within six months. Moreover, you can wrap up a project and move on to the next. Usually we are involved in a project for a long time. A film like my Billa Ranga Basha (upcoming) can’t be completed even in six months. But about 80% of all films can be made at the pace of ‘Mark’.</p>.<p><strong>Why did you suddenly take up this film?</strong></p>.<p>I realised it was impossible to do ‘Billa Ranga Basha’ this year, and I didn’t want to lose a year. The industry expected a film from me. That is when I thought of Vijay–he had already told me the outline of Mark, and I had liked it. I called some of our directors here, but they were caught up in their own productions. The story of ‘Mark’ gets full marks. The mass role doesn’t end in a massy way–it ends in an emotional, touching scene.</p>.<p><strong>Is a Max-Mark universe coming up?</strong></p>.<p>It is possible, but I am not creating one. When a film becomes a hit, we think of a sequel. But when we sit down to write it, we realise the difficulties. The characters are different. In all aspects, ‘Mark’ is three times bigger than ‘Max’.</p>.<p><strong>What are you doing next?</strong></p>.<p>A Telugu director is doing a romantic comedy for me. A Kannada producer is making it, and it will be released in the middle of 2026. ‘Billa Ranga Basha’ may hit the screens towards the end of 2026. I am talking about a big-budget mythological film with Prem. I am also discussing a film with director Anoop Bhandari. </p>.<p><strong>Why is there no heroine in ‘Mark’?</strong></p>.<p>To have a heroine, we should have a strong reason. The heroine in my film shouldn’t just be a prop, confined to a song. We haven’t included any comedy either as the story didn’t demand it.</p>.<p><strong>Your fanbase is huge among women.</strong></p>.<p>They have always liked my rugged roles, where I smoke and sport a stubble. I banked on women fans and made ‘Mussanje Maatu’. It had a soft run. Films with a rough look have been hits at the box office.</p>.<p><strong>What do you expect from the government on stopping piracy?</strong></p>.<p>We have sought their help. We have formed a team to stop piracy, and we will be 80% successful in stopping piracy links reaching people. I have realised that ‘Mark’ is being pirated not to make money but to spoil its prospects. Before the release, I went to Hubballi to celebrate, but I stopped the celebrations and spoke about this. In the process, I lost an opportunity to spend a wonderful evening with my fans. Whoever had to hear it has heard it. I am not one to speak recklessly. Earlier, when I was asked about Darshan, I didn’t speak badly. I respect him, and I feel pained about certain developments. As actors, we have never clashed. Whatever differences we may have, they are between us. We shouldn’t come down from the screen and get involved in the clashes on the ground. Our job is to tell a story and go home.</p>.<p><strong>On ‘Mark’ and ‘45’ releasing on the same day...</strong></p>.<p>Shivarajkumar is our asset. His presence is required for the industry. He has to take up different roles as an actor. We should feel happy about two Kannada films being released on December 25. Otherwise, films in other languages would have cashed in on the holiday season. This is not a clash. In fact, (director) Arjun Janya had told me the story of 45 first. I am keen to see the film.</p>