entertainment

‘Opera allows the voice to exist without filters’: Singer Frazan Adil Kotwal set for India debut recital

The concert is titled ‘From dawn to dream’. It reflects on Kotwal’s early days in India, when he would wake up at 4 am to practise, dreaming of becoming a singer one day.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 20:31 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 20:31 IST
Entertainment NewsMusicopera

