<p>Mumbai-born opera singer Frazan Adil Kotwal is coming to India after performing on international stages across Europe. His debut recital carries particular weight for Kotwal, who sees the return as more than a homecoming — one rooted in identity and belonging. He is set to perform in Pune and Mumbai in January.</p>.<p>“Most of the time when I perform, I’m standing in front of a sea of faces that do not necessarily look like me. Knowing that this is an audience that can deeply connect to who I am makes this evening even more special and meaningful,” says the artiste.</p>.<p>The concert is titled ‘From dawn to dream’. It reflects on Kotwal’s early days in India, when he would wake up at 4 am to practise, dreaming of becoming a singer one day. The singer will be accompanied by Nadine Jo Crasto, one of India’s leading pianists. </p>.Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, sarod legend, turns 80.<p>Kotwal was fascinated by opera since his childhood. He was closely involved in his school’s musical events and was a member of the choir. When he met renowned British opera singer and soprano Patricia Rozario, she encouraged him to pursue his interest. He then started with music projects for underprivileged children in Mumbai’s slums, making art accessible. Later he moved to Germany for formal training in opera.</p>.<p>“What drew me towards opera was the sheer emotional honesty of the human voice in this art form. Opera allows the voice to exist without filters or amplification, carrying raw emotion, drama, vulnerability, and power all at once,” Kotwal shares. </p>.<p>One of the pieces he will perform is written by a Bengaluru-based writer, Nirmala Mathan, and is titled <em>Beautiful Bombay</em>. </p>.<p>“It captures the city not just as a place, but as a living, breathing presence — complex, chaotic, compassionate, and deeply human,” Kotwal explains.</p>.<p>Kotwal recalls that he did 23 concerts last December as the Christmas month is one of the busiest for opera singers. But this time, he’s preparing himself for India. </p>.<p>He reveals that concert invitations did not come easily; he had to seek out stages himself and knock on doors before opportunities materialised. “Germany welcomed me wholeheartedly. There were cultural challenges, but ironically, the toughest phase was in India,” he says. </p>.<p>But he believes that Indian audiences are interested in this music in a way Western audiences often cannot imagine. “When young people see another brown boy making this repertoire his own, that’s when a real connection is formed. Representation matters, especially in classical music,” Kotwal concludes. </p>