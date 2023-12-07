SC asks Centre to provide data on grant of Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Centre to provide data on the number of Bangladeshi immigrants granted Indian citizenship in Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing as many as 17 petitions to examine the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam, asked the state government to provide the data to the Centre for filing an affidavit before it by December 11.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to deal with illegal immigration into India, particularly the North Eastern states.