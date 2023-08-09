Hectic investigations in railway shooting case cross states

According to the RPF, the service record of Singh, his superior and colleagues from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where he had served is being gathered.

The details of where he stayed before the service - Mathura and Hathras - are being checked.

The Borivali railway police station, which is investigating the case, has told the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Borivali that several statements have been recorded which include that of two members of the RPF team, train manager, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, traveling ticket examiners, coach attendant, AC attendant, pantry car staff and workers and some passengers.

The initial investigations have ascertained that Singh first shot dead Meena and then the three passengers.

Singh, who has over a decade of service, was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), Arms Act 3, 27, and 25, and Indian Railway Act 151, 152, and 153. During the remanded extension, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) were also added to the initial FIR.