<p>Ahmedabad: In a miraculous escape, a 40-years-old British national has survived the deadly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/london-bound-air-india-flight-with-242-passengers-crashes-majority-feared-dead-3582589">Air India plane crash</a> soon after it took off in Ahmedabad.</p><p>The London-bound aircraft had 242 passenger. Authorities have hinted that all passengers have died except Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who was initially identified as a passenger seated at 11A. </p><p>Medical officials at Asarwa civil hospital said that Ramesh miraculously came out nearly unhurt after the crash and survived with impact injuries in his chest. In the hospital where the relatives were desperately searching for their loved ones, Ramesh was giving interviews to reporters while also asking for help to look for his brother Ashok.</p>.Air India plane crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was an experienced pilot who commanded Dreamliners.<p>Holding his boarding pass which was also intact, he said that he has been living in London for the past two decades and came to India recently with his brother Ashok. They had visit Diu, the union territory on Gujarat border and were returning to the UK. </p><p>"It was barely about few seconds after the take off when we heard his loud noise. Everyone got scared and we all screamed in panic. Soon, I found myself in the middle of dead bodies. There was wreckage all around. I got scared and ran and someone found me and put me into an ambulance," Ramesh said.</p><p>Ahmedabad police commissioner G S Malik confirmed to <em>DH</em> that at least one passenger had survived having seat number 11 A. As the news spread, a video footage of Ramesh also went viral in which he was seen limping away from the site of the crash.</p>