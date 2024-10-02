Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Family of 27 has donated 630 litres of blood in four decades in Gujarat

Four of them are 'centurions' as they have donated blood more than 100 times, said family member Dr Maulin Patel.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 15:24 IST
India NewsGujaratblood donation

Follow us on :

Follow Us