Homeindiagujarat

Former AAP MLA from Gujarat set to join BJP on Feb 3

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhupendra Bhayani claimed that he is all set to join the BJP along with his 2,000-odd supporters at a public rally in Visavadar constituency.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 11:46 IST

Ahmedabad: More than a month after he resigned as a member of the Gujarat legislative assembly, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhupendra Bhayani on Wednesday said that he will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) early next month.

He claimed that he is all set to join the BJP along with his 2,000-odd supporters at a public rally in Visavadar constituency, which he represented earlier, in Junagadh district on February 3.

"I will join the BJP on February 3. We have organised a programme in my native village Bhesan (in Junagadh), where I will join the BJP along with my supporters in the presence of the party's state unit president C R Paatil," Bhayani told reporters.

"I will continue to work for the public and the development of my constituency. As far as allotting a ticket for the by-election is concerned, it will be up to the party (BJP) leadership to decide," he added.

Bhayani had on December 13 last year handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar.

He was one of the five MLAs of the AAP elected in the last year's state polls, which the BJP won with a thumping majority by bagging 156 seats in the 182-member assembly.

It was for the first time that the AAP won seats in the Gujarat assembly polls.

(Published 17 January 2024, 11:46 IST)
