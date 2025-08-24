Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Government's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, he appealed to youngsters to support the country's efforts to become self-reliant by adopting indigenous products.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 16:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 16:13 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiAhmedabadjob opportunities

Follow us on :

Follow Us