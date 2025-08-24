<p>Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.</p>.<p>Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, he appealed to youngsters to support the country's efforts to become self-reliant by adopting indigenous products.</p>.<p>"We launched Skill India Mission under which crores of youth are being prepared as skilled manpower in different fields. Today, a large part of the world is stuck in the problem of ageing; they need youth, and India has the capacity to provide youth to the world.</p>.'Go underground': Probe in Ahmedabad student murder case reveals school called water tanker instead of ambulance.<p>"If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, this gives them the power," Modi said after inaugurating a girls' hostel in Sardardham Phase-11 in Ahmedabad.</p>.<p>He hailed the society's support in the progress of daughters.</p>.<p>He said the Central government has introduced several changes to the education system through the new National Education Policy, with the biggest emphasis on skill.</p>.<p>The prime minister said his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth through Start Up India and Mudra Yojana.</p>