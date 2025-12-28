Menu
Surat man dies by suicide after father scolds him for spending too much time outdoors

Surat man had an argument with his father, who had scolded him for spending too much time outdoors, officials said.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 16:58 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 16:58 IST
India NewsSuicideSurat

