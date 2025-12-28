<p>Surat: A 23-year-old man jumped to his death from his fourth-floor home in Surat after being scolded by his father, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The incident took place on Friday night at Hamd Park residential society in the Rampura area of the city.</p><p>According to police, victim Mohammed Danish Motiani assisted his father in diamond polishing and also worked occasionally as an autorickshaw driver.</p>.Mock drill to counter suicide attacks by terrorists held across Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua.<p>Motiani had an argument with his father, who had scolded him for spending too much time outdoors, officials said.</p><p>He then jumped off the fourth floor and sustained severe head injuries. Motiani was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p><p>Inspector R M Thakor from Lalgate police station said that a case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is underway.</p><p>CCTV footage of the incident shows the young man falling and crashing into a parked light commercial vehicle.</p>