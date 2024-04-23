Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Thousands gather for prayers and processions

Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Hyderabad.
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, in Varanasi.
Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at a Lord Hanuman temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Guwahati.
Devotees arrive at Jakhu temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Shimla.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.
Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at a Lord Hanuman temple, in Ganeshguri, Guwahati.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in New Delhi.
Security personnel attempt to confine devotees participating in a 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession to a limited area, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.
(Published 23 April 2024, 10:48 IST)