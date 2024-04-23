JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Thousands gather for prayers and processions

Hanuman Jayanti is a sacred Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength, devotion, and courage. The festival is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm by millions of devotees across the country.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us

Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Hyderabad.

Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, in Varanasi.

Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at a Lord Hanuman temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Guwahati.

Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at a Lord Hanuman temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Devotees arrive at Jakhu temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Shimla.

Devotees arrive at Jakhu temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Shimla.

Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Credit: PTI

Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at a Lord Hanuman temple, in Ganeshguri, Guwahati.

Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at a Lord Hanuman temple, in Ganeshguri, Guwahati.

Credit: PTI

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in New Delhi.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Security personnel attempt to confine devotees participating in a 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession to a limited area, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Security personnel attempt to confine devotees participating in a 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession to a limited area, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 10:48 IST)
India NewsHanuman JayantiLord Hanuman

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT