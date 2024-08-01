Har Ghar Jal scheme: Over 15 cr water connections provided in India

New Delhi: Over 15 crore water connections have been provided in various parts of the country under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said on Thursday.

Patil said in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour that the scheme is being implemented in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to provide potable water to every citizen of the country.

"Under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, so far 15 crore connections have been given," he said.