Bittu Bajrangi's brother got burnt in bonfire, cops say, dismissing attempt-to-murder claim

Faridabad: The Faridabad Police on Friday said that brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi had suffered burns after falling into a "bonfire" and there was no proof he was set on fire in a murder attempt.

Mahesh Panchal, Bajrangi's brother, had earlier alleged that a group of men poured flammable liquid on him and set him on fire here on the night of December 6.

Bajrangi had later alleged that the attack on his brother was made in a reprisal to the Nuh violence and he will avenge it if the culprits are not arrested soon.