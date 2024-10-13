Home
BJP appoints Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana legislature party leader election

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 15:46 IST
