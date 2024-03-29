EC orders transfer of IPS officer who is husband of Haryana BJP MP

Chandigarh: The Election Commission has ordered the transfer of IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, who is the husband of BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal, and directed that no election-related work be assigned to him till Lok Sabha polls conclude in the state.

Acting on the EC's directive, the Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer order.

Rajesh Duggal, who was holding the charge as Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has now been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula with immediate effect.