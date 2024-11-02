Home
Elderly man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers being burst in Haryana's Faridabad: Police

A case has been lodged on the basis of a complaint from the victim's son.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 19:46 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 19:46 IST
HaryanafirecrackersAssaultFaridabad

