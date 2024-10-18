Free kidney dialysis in Haryana now: Nayab Singh Saini fulfils poll promise a day after becoming CM
In a press briefing following his first Cabinet meeting after being sworn in, Saini said, 'We had promised in the manifesto that we will provide free treatment to kidney patients. We have signed the file regarding that... Haryana government will bear the expense of kidney dialysis.'
#WATCH | Chandigarh: Addressing the cabinet briefing, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "We had promised in the manifesto that we will provide free treatment to kidney patients. We have signed the file regarding that... Haryana government will bear the expense of kidney… pic.twitter.com/83DRw6Lt0f