Free kidney dialysis in Haryana now: Nayab Singh Saini fulfils poll promise a day after becoming CM

In a press briefing following his first Cabinet meeting after being sworn in, Saini said, 'We had promised in the manifesto that we will provide free treatment to kidney patients. We have signed the file regarding that... Haryana government will bear the expense of kidney dialysis.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:23 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 08:23 IST
India NewsBJPHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

