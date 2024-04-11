Gurugram police recovers Rs 1.32 crore from cyber fraudsters, returns money to victim

Gurugram: Police here recovered Rs 1.32 crore of defrauded money from cyber fraudsters and returned it to the victim who was duped by them, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Gurugram cyber police, a man had filed a complaint to the cyber east police station on February 3 alleging that fraudsters duped him of Rs 1.32 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market through WhatsApp.

An FIR was registered and seven people, including two employees of Yes Bank, were arrested, police said.