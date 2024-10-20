Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana: 2 days after quitting party, Ajay Yadav says he is 'Congressman by birth'

Yadav quit the party on Thursday alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president. He also resigned as chairman of the All India Congress Committee's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Department.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 19:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 19:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us