Haryana: 2 days after quitting party, Ajay Yadav says he is 'Congressman by birth'
Yadav quit the party on Thursday alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president. He also resigned as chairman of the All India Congress Committee's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Department.
I was prevailed upon my son Chiranjeev to forget the past and work for congress party I am specially indebted to my leader and mentor Sonia Gandhi ji and can never think of hurting her feelings @RahulGandhi
I am congress man by birth and would remain congress man till my last breath. I was upset that my hard work done for the OBC department was not being appreciated by high command and some harsh words made me to take this drastic step but with a cool mind I have decided to…