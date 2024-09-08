Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP vice president's wife, son join BJP

Both of them were included in the party by BJP district president Kamal Yadav at the party's district, the BJP said in an official statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 15:18 IST

Comments

Gurugram: Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana vice president and former MLA Umesh Aggarwal's wife Anita Agarwal and son Samarth Agarwal joined the BJP here on Sunday.

Welcoming them to the BJP, Yadav said the BJP is a party of workers and they are given full respect. He said they will get full respect in the party.

Reacting to this, Umesh Aggarwal claimed he has no relation with his wife and a case of divorce is pending in the court.

