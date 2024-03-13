Haryana Assembly: JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during voting on confidence motion

On Wednesday, the JJP issued a whip saying, "All JJP members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly are hereby informed that Confidence Motion in the council of ministers proposed by the government will be brought in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the 13, March, 2024." "All members of JJP in the Haryana Legislative Assembly are therefore requested to remain absent positively from the House at the time of voting on a confidence motion on Wednesday," it stated.