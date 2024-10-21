Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana minister Anil Vij pulls up officials during surprise check at Ambala Cantt bus stand

During his visit, Vij issued direction to suspend bus stand in-charge Ajit Singh besides reprimanding the general manager of Haryana Roadways for the discrepancies found.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 15:58 IST
India NewsHaryanaAnil Vij

Follow us on :

Follow Us