<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-vij">Anil Vij</a>, who holds multiple portfolios in the Haryana government, has dropped the word 'minister' from his bio on X to grow his presence on social media with his name and said that he is "not dependent on any tag".</p>.<p>The 72-year-old BJP leader, who has more than 8 lakh followers on X, changed his bio from 'Anil Vij Minister Haryana, India' to 'Anil Vij Ambala Cantt Haryana, India' on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"I want to grow my viewership (presence on social media) as Anil Vij, not as a minister. I registered on social media platforms much before I became a minister. On my Facebook page too, you will not find 'minister' written in my profile," Vij told <em>PTI</em> on Thursday.</p>.<p>"People know me as Anil Vij. The content I post and my viewership should be based on that and not on the fact that I am a minister. Anil Vij is not dependent on any tag (minister etc.)," he said.</p>.<p>Vij holds Energy, Transport and Labour portfolios.</p>.<p>He clarified that his decision to drop 'minister' from his X bio had nothing to do with his claim of a "parallel"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp"> BJP</a> unit being run in his home constituency Ambala Cantonment.</p>.<p>On September 12, the seven-time MLA created a stir by claiming in a post on X that some people were running a "parallel" BJP unit in Ambala Cantonment with the blessings of senior leaders.</p>.<p>He also asked people to share their suggestions on dealing with the "detractors" in the comment section.</p>.<p>Asked about the timing of his update X bio, Vij said he earlier did the same on his Facebook page.</p>.<p>"I decided that even on the X handle, it should be Anil Vij only," he said.</p>