Haryana MLA Anil Vij removes 'minister' from his X bio, says want to grow social media presence based on name

The 72-year-old BJP leader, who has more than 8 lakh followers on X, changed his bio from 'Anil Vij Minister Haryana, India' to 'Anil Vij Ambala Cantt Haryana, India' on Tuesday
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 07:14 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 07:14 IST
