Local BJP worker arrested for posing as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's OSD

Ambala Cantt Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Kumar said that a case of forgery, cheating and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gulati and another person, Lakshay, who is absconding.

Manish Garg, a resident of Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra, had submitted a complaint to the home minister at his Ambala Cantt residence in which he said that he had met Gulati along with one of his relatives Lakshya in Ambala Cantt on March 11.