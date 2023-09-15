Home
Haryana

Man accused of opening fire during Nuh violence arrested

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 01:47 IST

Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire and injuring a man during the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, officials said on Thursday.

The police, acting on an FIR registered on July 31 at Sohna City police station, arrested Mohammad Kaif.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

In his complaint to the police, a Sohna resident said he suffered an injury on his leg while returning from a gym on the evening of July 31.

Bleeding profusely, the man was admitted to a hospital.

'During treatment, it was revealed that I had been shot in my leg. Some unknown person shot me with the intention of killing me during the communal riots,' he said in his complaint.

Subash Boken, a spokesperson for the police, said, 'The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Kaif, a resident of Lahbas village in Nuh. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court.'

(Published 15 September 2023, 01:47 IST)
