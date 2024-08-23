Martyr status to farmers killed during farm laws protest if Congress wins Haryana polls: Randeep Surjewala

Chandigarh: Farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws would be given martyr status if the Congress wins the Haryana assembly elections, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday.

Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government, Surjewala said, "They were forced to withdraw the black farm laws. They had assured a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP). They have failed to do it." "As many as 750 farmers died during the agitation (at the Delhi border). A Congress government will be formed with people's blessings after one month (in Haryana). Within 30 days of assuming charge, all 750 (farmers) will be given martyr status and their next of kin a job," Surjewala, a former Haryana minister, said at a gathering in Kaithal district.

Farmers -- mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan -- had protested against the now-repealed three farm laws along Delhi's borders in 2020-2021.