Haryana Floor Test Live: CM Nayab Saini moves confidence motion in special Assembly session

The Jannayak Janata Party on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Haryana Assembly.
The BJP named Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.
(PTI)
The announcement to pick Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's next chief minister was sudden and unexpected, but had similarities of element of surprise which the BJP is known for when it had named Manohar Lal Khattar to the post in 2014.
The surprise move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came weeks before Lok Sabha polls are to be held. Haryana assembly polls are due in October.
A Confidence Motion is a motion of support proposed by a government in a parliament or other Assembly of elected representatives to give the members a chance to register their confidence in a government. The motion is passed or rejected by means of a parliamentary vote.