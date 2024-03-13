JOIN US
Haryana

LIVE
Haryana Floor Test Live: CM Nayab Saini moves confidence motion in special Assembly session

Hello readers! Haryana's newly sworn in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has moved the confidence motion in the special session of the state Assembly. He took oath as the new Haryana CM on Tuesday following Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation. Track latest updates on Haryana floor test with DH.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 06:15 IST

Follow Us

06:1513 Mar 2024

Haryana Assembly: JJP issues whip, asks its MLAs to remain absent during voting on confidence motion

The Jannayak Janata Party on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Haryana Assembly.

The BJP named Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

(PTI)

06:1313 Mar 2024

Who is Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar's successor as Haryana Chief Minister?

The announcement to pick Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's next chief minister was sudden and unexpected, but had similarities of element of surprise which the BJP is known for when it had named Manohar Lal Khattar to the post in 2014.

The surprise move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came weeks before Lok Sabha polls are to be held. Haryana assembly polls are due in October.

Read more

06:1213 Mar 2024

Saini (54), who is Kurukshetra MP and state BJP chief, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhavan ceremony hours after the dramatic resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

06:1013 Mar 2024

What is confidence motion?

A Confidence Motion is a motion of support proposed by a government in a parliament or other Assembly of elected representatives to give the members a chance to register their confidence in a government. The motion is passed or rejected by means of a parliamentary vote.

06:0813 Mar 2024

Visuals from Haryana Assembly as new CM faces trust vote

(Published 13 March 2024, 06:07 IST)
