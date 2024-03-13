Haryana Floor Test Live: CM Nayab Saini moves confidence motion in special Assembly session

The Jannayak Janata Party on Wednesday issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Haryana Assembly.

The BJP named Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s new chief minister on Tuesday, hours after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post along with his cabinet ministers.

(PTI)