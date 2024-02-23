Police use tear gas to prevent farmers from reaching Khanauri border; Haryana withdraws NSA order

In a related development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans and did not hike taxes as he presented a Rs 1.89 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Dilli Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and 'justice' for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

On Friday, a few protesters threw stones at police personnel when farmers from Kheri Chopta village near Hisar in Haryana were stopped from going to Khanauri where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their march was halted by the security forces.

A clash between police personnel and farmers ensued, forcing Haryana security personnel to fire tear gas shells.

Some police personnel and farmers were injured in the clash, officials said, adding some farmers have been detained.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Hisar unit president Golu Data alleged that besides using tear gas, the police also resorted to lathi-charge and turned on a water cannon against the farmers. He criticised the state government for the police action.