Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi Degree row: Delhi HC asks DU to file objections to pleas to condone delay in filing appeals

A bench granted three weeks to the varsity to file the reply on the applications seeking to condone the delay in filing appeals.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 12:43 IST
Narendra ModiDelhi High CourtDelhi UniversityDUmodi

Follow us on :

Follow Us