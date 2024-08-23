Headquarter of Commission of Railway Safety shifted from Lucknow to New Delhi

According to CRS website, “The principle of separation of the Railway Inspectorate from the Railway Board was endorsed in 1940 by the Central Legislature who recommended that 'Senior Government Inspectors of Railways should be placed under the Administrative control of some authority of the Govt. of India other than the Railway Board'." “Accordingly, the Railway Inspectorate was placed under the administrative control of the Department of “Posts and Air” in May 1941 and continuously thereafter under whichever Ministry that held the portfolio of Civil Aviation. The erstwhile Railway Inspectorate was re-designated as the Commission of Railway Safety on 1.11.1961,” it added.